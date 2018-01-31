Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Black Panther The Album’ Track List

In anticipation of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Kendrick Lamar announced the songs appearing on the film’s soundtrack on Tuesday.

Lamar, fresh off five wins at Sunday’s 60th annual Grammys, co-produced the album alongside Top Dawg Entertainment label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

He tweeted the cover for “Black Panther The Album” and its 14 songs — five of which he is featured on. The album, being released Feb. 9, also includes music from The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott, Khalid, 2 Chainz, and Future.

When the album was first announced, Lamar said, “Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside [director] Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel’s vision.”

The album includes music featured in and inspired by “Black Panther,” which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira in the first Marvel movie with an all-black cast and black director. The film follows King T’Challa — Boseman’s Black Panther — following the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” as he returns home to Wakanda. It will be released Feb. 16, a week after the album drops.

“Black Panther The Album’s” lead single “All The Stars,” featuring Lamar and SZA, was released earlier in January. Listen below: