Keala Settle Praised for Powerful ‘This Is Me’ Oscar Performance

Keala Settle performs "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles90th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Although “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” didn’t win the Oscar for best original song, Keala Settle won the Internet’s praise for her powerful performance.

Celebrities and fans of the Broadway actress took to Twitter to share their admiration for her performance and the song written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, of “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hanson” fame.

Settle became emotional during the final verses of the song but powered through to deliver the song’s soaring crescendo. “The Greatest Showman” costar Zac Efron used lyrics from the song to applaud Settle. He wrote, “I have no words. @kealasettle you were glorious.”

“Beauty and the Beast” star Josh Gad also commended on the singer writing, “@kealasettle that voice is not from this planet. My God. #ThisIsMe.”

Others pointed to a reaction shot of Viola Davis jamming out to the song in the audience.

Settle was the last Oscar nominee for best original song to perform and ended her song with an a cappella moment as everyone from the stage marched into the audience. Audience members at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre jumped to their feet with applause.

Some Twitter users expressed how upset they were that “This Is Me” did not win.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez took home the original song Oscar for their tune “Remember Me” from “Coco.” See the full list of Oscar winners here.

