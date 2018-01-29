‘Maze Runner’ Star Kaya Scodelario to Play Ted Bundy’s Ex-Wife in ‘Extremely Wicked’

Kaya Scodelario will play Carole Ann Boone, the ex-wife of serial killer Ted Bundy, in the thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Zac Efron is starring as Bundy opposite Lily Collins, who will play his longtime girlfriend. John Malkovich is portraying Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over the murder trial. Joe Berlinger is directing from a screenplay by Michael Werwie. The script won the Nicholl Fellowship prize and was named to the Black List.

Shortly before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978.

Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier are producing for Voltage Pictures. Michael Costigan is producing for Cota Entertainment. Michael Simkin is producing for Efron’s Ninjas Runnin’ Wild Productions. Voltage is fully financing, with Jonathan Deckter and Ninjas Runnin’ Wild’s Jason Barrett as executive producers.

The project was announced by Voltage Pictures at the Cannes Film Festival last year with Efron attached. It recently began production.

Scodelario stars opposite Dylan O’Brien in “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” which topped the box office in its opening this weekend. Her credits include the British teen drama “Skins” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” She is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown.