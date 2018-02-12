Kathy Bates and Kim Dickens Join Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in ‘Highwaymen’

Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, Thomas Mann, and William Sadler have rounded out the cast of Netflix and John Lee Hancock’s crime drama film “Highwaymen” starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

Hancock is directing from a script by John Fusco. Casey Silver is producing through his Casey Silver Productions. Costner, Harrelson, Michael Malone, and Rod Lake are exec producers.

The story is based on the true events of Texas Ranger Frank Hamer and ex-partner Maney Gault, who are drawn out of retirement in a last-ditch effort to hunt down Bonnie and Clyde. Production is currently underway in Louisiana.

The pic is slated for release sometime in 2018.

Bates can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series “Disjointed,” while Dickens will continue to star in AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” when it returns for its third season. Lynch was most recently seen in “White Orchid,” and Sadler is best known for his work on “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Mist.” Mann was last seen in “Kong: Skull Island.”

