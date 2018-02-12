You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kathy Bates and Kim Dickens Join Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in ‘Highwaymen’

Justin Kroll

Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, Thomas Mann, and William Sadler have rounded out the cast of Netflix and John Lee Hancock’s crime drama film “Highwaymen” starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

Hancock is directing from a script by John Fusco. Casey Silver is producing through his Casey Silver Productions. Costner, Harrelson, Michael Malone, and Rod Lake are exec producers.

The story is based on the true events of Texas Ranger Frank Hamer and ex-partner Maney Gault, who are drawn out of retirement in a last-ditch effort to hunt down Bonnie and Clyde. Production is currently underway in Louisiana.

The pic is slated for release sometime in 2018.

Bates can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series “Disjointed,” while Dickens will continue to star in AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” when it returns for its third season. Lynch was most recently seen in “White Orchid,” and Sadler is best known for his work on “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Mist.” Mann was last seen in “Kong: Skull Island.”

Hancock is repped by CAA; Costner is repped by WME; Harrelson is repped by CAA; Bates is repped by ICM; Dickens is repped by the Gersh Agency; Mann is repped by Industry Entertainment and UTA; Lynch is managed by Suskin Management; Sadler is repped by INSURGE-Ent; Fusco is repped by UTA; and Frank is repped by CAA.

