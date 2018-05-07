Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe Lead Cast of Animated ‘Manou the Swift’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe will lead the voice cast of animated movie “Manou the Swift,” which sales agent Sola Media is pitching to buyers at Cannes. The film is set for a theatrical release at the end of this year.

The actors, who will be performing together for the first time, will be voicing the seagull parents of an adopted swift called Manou. Winslet, who won an Oscar for “The Reader,” has previously voiced Aardman animation “Flushed Away,” while Dafoe, three times Oscar nominated, was in the voice-cast of Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

In the film, Manou attempts to emulate his seagull parents by diving into the sea and trying to catch fish, but fails. But when the seagulls and the swifts get into trouble, Manou “fights like a hero — the best mix of an inventive swift and courageous seagull,” according to a statement.

The film is directed by Christian Haas and Andrea Block, who also produces for LUXX Film. Animation is by LUXX Studios, best known for the visual effects in Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel,” and blockbusters such as “White House Down” and “Independence Day 2.”

Winslet said the movie was “a family adventure that I will enjoy watching with my son.” Dafoe added he was “very excited” to act with Winslet.

“’Manou’ is a visual feast with the most beautiful pictures I have ever seen in an independent film,” said Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media.

Haas said it had been “a thrilling experience and a lot of hard work to bring this unique story to life on screen.” Block said that Winslet and Dafoe make the film more “vibrant.”

