Kate McKinnon in Talks to Join Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saturday Night Live” standout Kate McKinnon is in negotiations to join the cast of Universal and Working Title’s untitled comedy from director Danny Boyle and scribe Richard Curtis, sources tell Variety.

If a deal closes, McKinnon would join Lily James and Himesh Patel, who are set to star with Boyle directing and Curtis writing the script.

Curtis and Boyle will also produce the film. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers.

Most plot details are being kept under wraps, but it will be music-themed and set in the 1960s or ’70s. Details of McKinnon’s character are also currently unknown.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Speculation about Boyle’s next project, now that he’s finished the FX limited series “Trust,” had run rampant recently, especially after Variety first reported that Boyle was in line to possibly direct the next James Bond movie. Since then, Boyle has confirmed that he is developing a script for the next James Bond film, but even if that gets greenlit, this comedy would shoot first over the summer, with Bond in production later in the year.

As one of the stars of “SNL” over the past several seasons, McKinnon and her team saw the decision of what movie to shoot in the show’s hiatus as an extremely important one. Since breaking out in Sony’s female-centered “Ghostbusters” pic, McKinnon has had to weigh a wave of offers every time “Saturday Night Live” goes on hiatus. She most recently decided to shoot the comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” opposite Mila Kunis over last summer.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” bows this August. McKinnon is repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment.