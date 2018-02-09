Film News Roundup: Kate Bosworth to be Honored for Sex-Trafficking Movie ‘Nona’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, Kate Bosworth is honored for her sex-trafficking film “Nona,” “This Is Where It Ends” is in the works as a feature, and Goldie Hawn will speak in Dubai.

FESTIVAL HONOR

Kate Bosworth will receive the founder’s award from the Richmond International Film Festival on behalf of her film “Nona,” which will play on the festival’s opening night on April 24.

The founder’s award honors a filmmaker whose work champions stories of truths often untold or overlooked. It seeks to recognize artists on the frontlines, creating necessary yet artful thought and dialogue in their work.

“Nona,” a narrative feature produced by Bosworth and written and directed by her spouse Michael Polish, puts a face to Central America’s sex trafficking industry. It follows the harrowing path of a young Honduran girl from her home in San Pedro Sula, across four countries, into a living hell of servitude in a world of modern day sex slavery. Nona is an acronym for “No Name.”

“Nona” is the first feature co-produced by the husband and wife producing team through their newly formed production company, Make Pictures Productions.

Bosworth is currently filming “The Devil Has No Name” and most recently appeared in National Geographic’s miniseries “The Long Road Home.” She is represented by CAA and Management 360.

GOTHAM OPTION

The feature film rights to Marieke Nijkamp’s bestselling novel “This Is Where It Ends” have just been optioned by the Gotham Group with Lysa Heslov (“Served Like A Girl”) attached to direct.

The novel centers on a Alabama high school student armed with a gun who takes his schoolmates hostage in a locked auditorium. The story is told from four perspectives over the span of 54 minutes.

“When I read ‘This Is Where It Ends,’ I knew immediately it was a timely and immensely important piece. I feel passionately that this is a story that desperately needs to be told … and I am so excited to dig in,” Heslov said.

Gotham is a producer on the Maze Runner franchise. It has obtained film rights to Ruth Ware’s “The Lying Game,” Janelle Brown’s “Watch Me Disappear,” and Robyn Harding’s “The Party.”

Heslov is repped by CAA. Nijkamp is repped by Jennifer Udden at Barry Goldblatt Literary. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

SUMMIT SPEAKER

Goldie Hawn will be speaking Feb. 10 at the 2018 World Government Summit in Dubai on Happiness and the Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program during the Global Dialogue on Happiness.

“It is an honor to be speaking at the Global Dialogue on Happiness, and sharing how our educational program MindUP has helped children enjoy more happiness and emotional regulation in their early development,” Hawn said. “I am looking forward to sharing valuable insights on the most important subject of our time.”

Hawn started the Hawn Foundation in 2003 to remedy the stress and anxiety children were experiencing. MindUP’s four strategic pillars include neuroscience, mindful awareness, positive psychology, and social-emotional learning.