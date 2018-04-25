You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom’: Angry Dinosaurs on the Loose in CinemaCon Footage

Dave McNary

Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Franklin (JUSTICE SMITH) encounter the Baryonyx in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (CHRIS PRATT) and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal showed exhibitors plenty of angry dinosaurs on the loose Wednesday with new footage from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Chris Pratt reminded exhibitors that he had been on the same stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas three years ago. “The last time I was here, I introduced you to ‘Jurassic World,’ and that movie went on to become the fourth-biggest movie in history, so let’s do that again, please? Is that a deal?”

Bryce Dallas Howard noted that “Fallen Kingdom” opens after “Avengers: Infinity War, prompting Pratt to beam, “It could be a great summer for all us.”

Howard introduced what she called “the longest look at the movie yet” on the third day at the CinemaCon convention of theater owners, evoking a huge laugh by saying that the footage would consist of the opening of the film followed by “the good stuff: dinosaurs eating people.”

The footage opened with a submarine underwater at the abandoned park at Isla Nublar, a researcher sawing a bone from a dead dinosaur, and then barely escaping an encounter with a massive killer whale. Then, another researcher at the park entrance is chased by a Tyrannosaurus Rex as he tries to escape on the ladder of a helicopter.

Related

Pratt and Howard’s characters are trying to salvage the dinosaurs at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue. At one point, after sedating a massive dinosaur, the animal’s head falls against Pratt, pushing him into a wall and covering his body. He then reaches above the dinosaur and gives a thumbs up.

The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, and Jeff Goldblum, who co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.” He played quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who managed to survive in both films.

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowle

“Jurassic World” hauled $1.67 billion worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing movie in history. The sequel opens June 22.

