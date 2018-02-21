‘Jurassic World 3’ to Hit Theaters in June 2021

Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s latest installment in the franchise. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley return as producers.

Carmichael was hired by Amblin in 2016 to write and direct the family action-adventure “Powerhouse.” She co-wrote the upcoming “Pacific Rim Uprising” and most recently rewrote “The Black Hole” for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski. The writers will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote “Jurassic World” and this summer’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” says Trevorrow. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to ‘Fallen Kingdom,’ and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

The last two films starred Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. 2015’s “Jurassic World” was a monster hit, grossing $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

Carmichael and Trevorrow are repped by Verve.