You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jurassic World 3’ to Hit Theaters in June 2021

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s latest installment in the franchise. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley return as producers.

Carmichael was hired by Amblin in 2016 to write and direct the family action-adventure “Powerhouse.” She co-wrote the upcoming “Pacific Rim Uprising” and most recently rewrote “The Black Hole” for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski. The writers will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote “Jurassic World” and this summer’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” says Trevorrow. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to ‘Fallen Kingdom,’ and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

The last two films starred Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. 2015’s “Jurassic World” was a monster hit, grossing $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

Carmichael and Trevorrow are repped by Verve.

More Film

  • 'Jurassic World 3' Gets Release Date

    'Jurassic World 3' to Hit Theaters in June 2021

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Academy Awards Seek to Polish Image of Tainted Industry

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • Black Panther

    Box Office: 'Black Panther' Claws Highest Tuesday Gross for MCU Film

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Accused of

    Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Accused of Harassment

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • Foto: Sebastian Gabsch

    Pantaflix Boards Roland Emmerich's 'Magic Flute'

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • john fithian Nato CinemaCon 2016

    CinemaCon to Include Sexual Harassment Hotline, Tougher Code of Conduct

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left,

    India Government Approves Film Coproduction Treaty With Israel

    Universal Pictures has set “Jurassic World 3” to bow on June 11, 2021, and tapped Emily Carmichael to join Colin Trevorrow as co-writer of the next pic. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to open on June 22, 2018. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad