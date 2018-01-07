Box Office: ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Tops $500 Million in Worldwide Box Office

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has hit $514 million in worldwide box office grosses after a powerful $70 million foreign weekend.

The action-comedy has pushed its international total to $275 million as the film scored first place in 50 markets. The film also saw 10 markets grow over last weekend, including Russia. South Korea debuted with $7.1 million, Brazil posted a $6.8 million opening and “Jumanji” maintained its top spot in Australia with $4.5 million.

The Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart sequel led the North American market with $36 million. “Jumanji” will open next weekend in China, where the second weekend of Chinese comedy “The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes” has been dominating for the past two weekends.

“The Ex-File” movie — the third and final title in the series — took in $78.7 million this weekend in China, according to comScore. Starring Han Geng and Ryan Zheng Kai as bachelors who have broken up with their girlfriends, the movie has totaled an impressive $190 million in China.

“The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes” dwarfed the China opening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with $28.7 million. That was a disappointing result for “The Last Jedi” in China, where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opened with $52 million and $30 million, respectively.

Fox’s musical drama “The Greatest Showman” and its animated comedy “Ferdinand” led the rest of the international pack. “Showman” grossed $24 million in 74 markets, led by a $3.7 million Russian launch and a $3.3 million second weekend in the U.K., for an overseas total of $74.5 million.

“Ferdinand” took in $23.3 million in 69 markets, raising the international total to $112.8 million as France led the way with a $4.2 million second weekend.