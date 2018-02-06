‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel in the Works With Director, Writers Expected to Return

Sony Pictures is moving forward with a sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,” with writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner in negotiations to pen the script.

The sequel would bring back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to reprise their starring roles, while Jake Kasdan is expected to return to the director’s chair. Matt Tolmach is returning to produce along with the Seven Bucks Production team of Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

There’s no start date for production and the yet-to-be-titled movie has not yet been dated.

Rosenberg and Pinkner were both credited with the “Jimanji: Welcome to the Jungle” screenplay along with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The duo also wrote Sony’s upcoming “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a sequel to the 1995 hit “Jumanji,” starring Robin Williams. It was set in the present day with four high school students placed in detention together, much like the premise for “The Breakfast Club.” The quartet are assigned the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has been an outsize success for Sony, with more than $850 million in worldwide box office. It won the domestic box office in its third, fourth, fifth and seventh weekends.

Rosenberg and Pinkner are repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.