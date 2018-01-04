You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Crosses $200 Million at U.S. Box Office

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Sony

Dwayne Johnson’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has crossed $200 million at the domestic box office, earning $202 million within two weeks.

The feat is even more impressive given that “Star Wars” films have been juggernauts over the past two years, crushing any other features bowing in the same frame and giving them trouble in hitting even $100 million domestically. Sony’s “Jumanji” has now surpassed Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” taking over the top spot at the daily box office on New Year’s Day. The two pics will be battling for first with around $28 million to $30 million each this weekend.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.

Johnson is currently promoting the pic in China. The action-comedy has also performed well internationally, bringing in $204.9 million with the global total at $406.9 million. Excluding the “Fast and the Furious” ensemble pics, “Jumanji” is already Johnson’s biggest domestic performer and is on pace to be his top global hit as well.

Following a year where movie stars like Tom Cruise and Matt Damon faced flops, Johnson has continued to show his star power. Besides starring in his HBO series “Ballers,” which is going into its fourth season, Johnson has two tentpoles, “Rampage” and “Skyscraper,” both bowing in 2018.

    Ryan Tedder, Sufjan Stevens, Chris Cornell Among Rockers Making a Play for Oscar

    Mary J. Blige to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Crosses $200 Million at U.S. Box Office

    Seth Meyers Reveals Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Influence on His Golden Globes Hosting

    Bomb Cyclone Leads to Theater Closures, Concert Postponements, but Broadway Remains Open

    Animation Films Hit a High Note Courtesy of 'Coco,' 'Ferdinand' and Mariah Carey

    Golden Globes 2018 Fashion: Short Turnarounds & Sexual Harassment Protests

