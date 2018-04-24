You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jumanji’ Sequel to Release in December 2019

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

At Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed that 2017’s surprise blockbuster “Jumanji” will be getting a sequel to premiere Christmastime of next year.

Rothman acknowledged that the release date would pit it against “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which is set to premiere around the same time.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has been one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, earning over $400 million domestically and with a global tally approaching $1 billion. After coming in second its premiere weekend to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jumanji” accomplished the unusual feat of climbing to No. 1 in its fifth weekend, and remaining at the top for the following three weekends. After falling back to second to “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “Jumanji” rose back to No. 1 for a fourth weekend.

The film has been especially popular overseas, earning $77 million from China alone for a international cume of $552 million.

The action adventure film starred Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan as video game characters who adopt the personalities of high school students after the students are mysteriously sucked into the game. The film was directed by Jake Kasdan from a script by Chris McKenna. Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale also starred.

