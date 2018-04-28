Film News Roundup: ‘Jumanji’ Actor Mason Guccione Joins Tom Hardy’s Al Capone Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news, Mason Guccione scores a role opposite Tom Hardy, the Israel Film Festival announces honors and Leven Rambin’s PTSD drama gets bought.

CASTING

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” actor Mason Guccione has been cast opposite Tom Hardy in a key role in the Al Capone feature biopic “Fonzo,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Josh Trank is directing from his own script about the ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, was jailed for tax evasion and died at the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment as dementia rotted his mind. Producers are keeping the details of Guccione’s character under wraps.

Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media, is backing the film, which recently began principal photography in New Orleans. The producers are Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder for Addictive Pictures, and Lawrence Bender for A Band Apart, alongside executive producer Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media.

Guccione most recently portrayed the younger version of Nick Jonas in “Jumanji,” and can next been seen opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in the upcoming comedy, “Night School.” Guccione co-stars as Toby Fletcher in the upcoming season of “13 Reasons Why.”

People Store, which reps Guccione, brokered the deal.

FESTIVAL HONORS

The Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles is honoring Netflix’s Larry Tanz, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” producer Ram Bergman and philanthropist Stanley Black.

Tanz, who is the vice president of global television at Netflix, has been named the 2018 IFF Achievement in Television Award recipient. Bergman will receive the 2018 IFF Achievement in Film Award, and Black, the partner and founder of Black Equities, will collect the 2018 IFF Humanitarian Award.

The trio will be honored at a May 31 luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The 32nd Israel Film Festival will take place Nov. 6-20 in Los Angeles.

ACQUISITION

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the PTSD thriller “Tatterdemalion,” starring Hunger Games and “True Detective” alum Leven Rambin.

The film, written and directed by Ramaa Mosely, will open theatrically in Los Angeles, New York, and other select markets in September, followed by a DVD & VOD in the third quarter. The film co-stars Jim Parrack, Taylor John Smith and newcomer Landon Edwards.

“Tatterdemalion” follows an army veteran, Fern, who returns home in order to look for her brother, only to discover an abandoned boy lurking in the woods behind her childhood home. After taking in the boy, she searches for clues to his identity, and discovers the local folklore about a malevolent, life-draining spirit that comes in the form of a child; the Tatterdemalion.