‘Jumanji’ Leads International Box Office, Hits $768 Million Worldwide

Solidifying its status as a worldwide hit, Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has won the international box office for the fourth consecutive weekend with $32.6 million at 14,800 screens in 93 markets.

The action-comedy has hit $450 million internationally to go along with its $317 million domestic total. The global total has reached $767.8 million, making “Jumanji” 80th on the all-time worldwide list.

China delivered the top take for “Jumanji” with $7.7 million in its second weekend for a total of $65.8 million in that crucial market after two weeks — far better than Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with only $40.6 million in three weeks. The U.K. is the second largest with $43.7 million, followed by Australia with $31.9 million.

A pair of international titles took the next two slots with “Secret Superstar,” the latest film vehicle for Indian superstar Aamir Khan, opening with $25.6 million in China. The film — a coming of age story about a teenage girl who wants to be a singer — follows the momentum created by Khan’s previous film “Dangal,” which took in an impressive $193 million in China.

China holdover “Forever Young,” starring Zhang Ziyi, took the next slot with $22.5 million for a $63.5 million total. The historical drama also stars Huang Xiaoming, Chang Chen, Wang Leehom and Chen Chusheng with a focus on four generations of modern Chinese history since World War II.

“Insidious: The Last Key” took in $18.4 million this weekend from 7,600 screens in 52 international markets, lifting the offshore total past $68 million. Sony, which is handling international on the horror title, reported that Russia was the top market with a $4.4 million launch.

Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” followed with $18.3 million in 40 markets, led by a $7.1 million first-place opening in the U.K. The animated comedy-drama has topped $455 million internationally with $183 million in China and $57 million in Mexico, where it is the all-time box office leader.

Fox’s animated family comedy “Ferdinand” took in $17.5 million in 58 markets, led by a modest Chinese launch of $8.7 million. The international total has hit $155.7 million.

Fox also opened “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” with $15.2 million from first-place launches in four markets, led by South Korea with $10 million and followed by Australia with $2.6 million and Taiwan with $2.2 million. It’s the finale of the “Maze Runner” sci-fi trilogy.

The movie’s original release date has been delayed for nearly a year in order to allow star Dylan O’Brien to recover from injuries sustained during shooting. “Death Cure” launches next weekend in the U.S. along with 68 other markets including Brazil, China, Russia and the U.K.