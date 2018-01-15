Box Office: ‘Jumanji’ Powers Solid Holiday Weekend With $35.4 Million

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is showing plenty of staying power at the North American box office with an estimated $35.4 million at 3,849 sites, easily winning the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

“Jumanji” will finish the holiday with $291.6 million in 29 days, now ranking as the eighth highest grosser released in 2017. The action-comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has won the first two weekends of 2018 after debuting Dec. 20 in the shadow of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — and began significantly outperforming forecasts.

“Jumanji” has been the key factor in keeping overall business for the four days solid in the $197 million to $200 million range, up at least $10 million from the 2017 total. That leaves the year-to-date domestic total at $560 million through Monday — 4.9% ahead of the same point last year, according to comScore.

“Jumanji” could win its third straight box office crown during the upcoming weekend when new entries include Warner Bros.’ Afghan war drama “12 Strong,” starring Chris Hemsorth, Michael Shannon and Michael Pena, and STXfilms’ “Den of Thieves,” starring Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Fox’s “The Post” is leading the rest of the pack handily and topped forecasts with $23.4 million at 2,819 locations for Friday-Monday after expanding from 36 sites. The opening of Lionsgate’s Liam Neeson’s thriller “The Commuter” also topped expectations in third with $16.4 million at 2,892 venues, followed by Fox’s fourth weekend of “The Greatest Showman” with $15.6 million at 2,938 screens.

The fifth weekend of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” came in fifth with $15.3 million at 3,090 sites to lift its 32-day total to $595.6 million. Warner. Bros.’ launch of family comedy “Paddington 2” finished sixth with $15 million, in line with the lower end of forecasts and just ahead of Universal’s second weekend of “Insidious: The Last Key” with $14.6 million at 3,150 venues.

Sony’s launch of action-thriller “Proud Mary” came in eighth with $12 million at 2,125 sites, fulfilling the lower end of predictions. Universal’s fourth weekend of “Pitch Perfect 3” followed with $7.2 million at 2,505 sites and Focus Features’ eighth weekend of “Darkest Hour” rounded out the top 10 with $5.6 million at 1,693 venues.

