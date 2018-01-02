Box Office: ‘Jumanji’ Overtakes ‘The Last Jedi’ for First Time on New Year’s Day

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” has outpaced “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for the first time on a daily basis.

Sony’s action-comedy made $16.2 million at 3,765 North American locations on Monday, topping the Disney-Lucasfilm tentpole’s $14.5 million at 4,232 sites. “The Last Jedi,” however, won the four-day weekend with $67.1 million versus “Jumanji’s” $66.3 million.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has soared to $1.07 billion worldwide in less than three weeks of release. It had totaled $531.9 million domestically and $534.8 million internationally on New Year’s Day.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the eighth-highest grossing movie of all time domestically, $1.2 million behind “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” for the seventh spot. It’s also in a tie with 2010’s “Toy Story 3” for 20th place on the all-time worldwide list.

The top international territories for “The Last Jedi” are led by the U.K. with $93.3 million, Germany with $63.3 million, France with $46.7 million, and Japan with $42.4 million. The foreign grosses will see a boost with the Jan. 5 opening of China, the final market.

“Jumanji” has been by far the best performer among rivals since it opened on Dec. 20. Its domestic total has hit $185.6 million. The film has also performed well overseas, with first-place launches in 50 international territories. “Jumanji” will open in South Korea on Jan. 3, Brazil on Jan. 4, China on Jan. 12, and Japan on April 6.