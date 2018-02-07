Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich Team Up for ‘After the Wedding’ Remake

Julianne Moore and her husband, writer-director Bart Freundlich, are teaming on a remake of Susanne Bier’s 2006 drama “After the Wedding” with plans to cast the two lead roles as women, set in and around New York.

Cornerstone Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the European Film Market during the Berlin Film Festival. CAA will oversee the U.S. rights.

“After the Wedding” will be produced by Joel Michaels and Silvio Muraglia through Paradox Studios and production will begin this spring. Paradox Studios is also financing.

Bier’s film was nominated for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film.

The remake will be set first in Calcutta at an orphanage on the outskirts of town with a woman who has made it her life’s work to care for these children. In desperate need of money to keep the orphanage afloat, she finds a benefactor, but before the money is given, she must travel to New York City to meet the woman behind the wealth: Moore’s character, a multi-millionaire who founded and runs a very successful media company with a loving husband and three children, including a daughter who’s about to be married.

Michaels and Muraglia said in a statement, “We are overjoyed to have Bart as a partner in this project that has been a long time labour of love. He’s reimagined a brilliant retelling of Susanne Bier’s acclaimed and potent drama. We are further blessed to be working with Julianne Moore whose remarkable talent brings depth and sincerity to every role she portrays.”

Freundlich’s directing credits include “Wolves,” “Rebound,” and “Trust the Man.” He represented by Ken Stovitz at MGMT entertainment. Moore is represented by CAA and Evelyn O’Neill of Management 360.