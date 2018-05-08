Julia Goldani Telles, Hero Fiennes Tiffin to Star in Romance ‘After’

Julia Goldani Telles and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are set to star in “After,” the film adaptation of Anna Todd’s young adult romance novel.

The deal was announced Tuesday, the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival. Voltage International is handling worldwide sales rights and is co-repping domestic rights with CalMaple.

Jenny Gage will direct from a script written by Susan McMartin, Tamara Chestna, and Gage and Tom Betterton.

Producers are Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon of CalMaple Films, and Jennifer Gibgot (“17 Again”) of Offspring Entertainment. CalMaple, Voltage Pictures and Diamond Film Productions are financing the film. Wattpad’s Aron Levitz, Anna Todd, and Dennis Pelino from CalMaple are also producing. Meadow Williams and Swen Temmel from Diamond Films will serve as executive producers along with Adam Shankman of Offspring Entertainment, Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter, CalMaple’s Scott Karol, and Wattpad’s Eric Lehrman.

“After” follows the journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening of Tessa, (Goldani Telles) a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. When she enters her first year of university with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott, (Fiennes Tiffin) a brooding rebel.

Todd posted chapters of the first book in her “After” series to the fan fiction sharing site Wattpad, leading to intense demand crashing the site. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, has published five books in the series, which has sold tens of millions of copies in over 40 countries worldwide.

Gage previously directed “All This Panic,” which took an intimate look at the lives of three teenage girls over three years as they come of age.

Goldani Telles’ film credits include “Most Likely to Murder” and the upcoming “Slender Man.” Her TV credits include “The Affair,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” and “Bunheads.” Fiennes Tiffin is best known for his role as young Voldemort in “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.” The London born-Tiffin also appeared in “Private Peaceful.”

Gibgot and Adam Shankman’s Offspring Entertainment had the film previously set up at Paramount. The film is currently in pre-production and starts shooting in Boston in June.

