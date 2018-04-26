Jude Law, Carrie Coon to Star in Sean Durkin’s ‘The Nest’ for FilmNation, BBC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Jude Law and Carrie Coon are set to star in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin’s next pic, “The Nest,” sources tell Variety.

The movie is a co-production between FilmNation and BBC Films with Durkin writing and directing. FilmNation and BBC Films are producing along with Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Films.

The film is part psychological thriller, part family drama and follows Law’s character, Rory, an ambitious entrepreneur who brings his American wife and kids to his native country, England, to explore new business opportunities. After abandoning the sanctuary of their safe American suburban surroundings, the family is plunged into the despair of an archaic ’80s Britain and their unaffordable new life in an English manor house threatens to destroy the family. As the eerie isolation of the house pushes the family further apart, each person descends into a self destructive cycle, leaving everyone unsure if their family will survive this life altering displacement.

The movie is financed by FilmNation Entertainment and BBC Films. FilmNation is handling international sales, starting at next month’s Cannes Film Festival, with UTA handling U.S. sales.

Law has a busy year ahead of him, with several films bowing between now and next month, beginning with Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York.” Law is set to play young Albus Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and will star in “Captain Marvel” as the title character’s mentor. He also has the spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” bowing next year and recently wrapped production on “Vox Lux.”

He is repped by WME, Julian Belfrage Associates, and attorney Karl Austen.

Coon, meanwhile, is coming off a year where she was nominated for an Emmy for her work on “Fargo,” and continued to score critical acclaim for HBO’s final season of “The Leftovers.” She’s set her sights on the big screen now, and recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated “The Post.” She can next be seen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and also has Steve McQueen’s “Widows” bowing next fall.

She is repped by UTA and Foundation Talent Management.

