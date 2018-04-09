Joss Whedon Replaced with ‘Bumblebee’ Screenwriter for ‘Batgirl’

Screenwriter Christina Hodson has taken over to write a new script for DC’s “Batgirl” film, following the announcement that Joss Whedon is no longer attached to the project, Variety has learned.

This will mark Hodson’s introduction into the DC Extended Universe. Hodson previously wrote the screenplay for horror film “Shut In” with Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay and the 2017 thriller “Unforgettable” starring Rosario Dawson. Hodson has also been tapped to write the script for “Bumblebee,” the upcoming “Transformers” spinoff with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Whedon exited the comic book movie in February, citing story issues. Whedon said in a statement, “’Batgirl’ is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story.”

After Whedon’s departure, author Roxane Gay volunteered to write the script and seemed to ignite interest from DC Comics. Gay had tweeted, “Hey [DC Comics] I can write your ‘Batgirl’ movie, no prob.”

At the time, Michele Wells, a Warner Bros. vice president who works on DC films as well, had replied to Gay with her email address.

“Batgirl” will portray the life of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon, who doubles as one of Batman’s sidekicks named Batgirl.

DC Extended Universe has a series of titles that are predicted to be released before the heroine’s stand-alone film. “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa, is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 21, while “Wonder Woman 2” has a set release date of Nov. 1, 2019.

