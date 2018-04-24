Joss Whedon Explains Why He Left ‘Batgirl’

By

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason for giving up comic book character Barbara Gordon.

“It had been a year since I had first pitched the story. A lot happened in that year,” Whedon told Variety on the red carpet.

“The story kind of just crumbled in my hands. There were elements that I just hadn’t mastered that, after a long time, felt like I wasn’t going to. I told people that I didn’t have an idea, which isn’t an exact truth. I had an idea, but it didn’t fit in the space that was left for it. It was a little heartbreaking. But I’m working on something of my own, and there’s nothing more exciting than that.”

Whedon was eventually replaced by “Bumblebee” screenwriter Christina Hodson, and when asked what he wished for the new interpretation of Batgirl, the writer had this to say: “That I get to go and see it. I love that character!”

“Everybody has their own version of it,” Whedon continued. “I deliberately didn’t say, ‘here are my ideas for somebody else.’ I want somebody else to come in fresh with her own take. So I’ll be interested to see what happens.”

FULL JOSS WHEDON INTERVIEW:

More Film

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Hollywood Agents Slam Writers Guild Over Proposed Rules Revamp

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chief Talks Piracy, Trade, Global Box Office Growth at CinemaCon

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • Joss Whedon'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere,

    Joss Whedon Explains Why He Left 'Batgirl'

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • French Mogul Vincent Bollore Detained by

    French Mogul Vincent Bollore Detained in Corruption Probe

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • Natalie Portman arrives at the 21st

    China's Huading Awards to Return to Los Angeles

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • John Fithian CinemaCon

    NATO Chief Questions Need to 'Disrupt' Movie Business

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

  • Call Her Ganda

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Call Her Ganda'

    Earlier this year, “Avengers” director Joss Whedon announced that he was leaving DC’s “Batgirl.” Citing an inability to come up with a story for the screenplay he’d been working on for months, the former Marvel maven bowed out. But at the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere, the creator cleared the air on the real reason […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad