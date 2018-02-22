Joss Whedon Exits as ‘Batgirl’ Movie Director

Joss Whedon has left as writer and director of the “Batgirl” movie for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, citing story issues as the reason for his departure.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement.

Whedon thanked DC president Geoff Johns and Warners Picture Group president Toby Emmerich, saying, “I’m grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

Variety first reported last March that Whedon had come on to “Batgirl” following a meeting between Whedon, studio exec Jon Berg, and Johns.

Batgirl is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, but has never gotten her own movie. The movie was to be based on the Batgirl story that was first unveiled in DC Comics in 1967, when Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon, appeared as the character in “The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl!” by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino.

With Whedon’s departure, it’s uncertain whether Warner Bros. will continue development of a “Batgirl” movie. The Batgirl project would be the second movie from DC Films to star a female lead after Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman,” one of the biggest box office hits of 2017.

Whedon had seen considerable success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having written and directed “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for Disney-Marvel. He also created the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Firefly,” “Dollhouse,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He’s repped by CAA.