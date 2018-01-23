Jordan Peele Ugly Cries and Kumail Nanjiani Plays It Cool: How Oscar Nominees Celebrated Online

As Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, some of the newly minted nominees took to Twitter to express their excitement, while other stars not involved in this year’s films celebrated their colleagues.

Jordan Peele, who scored two personal nominations for best director and original screenplay, as well as two more nominations for “Get Out,” seemed almost stunned, reacting with a gif of one of the film’s iconic scenes and asking “What’s the opposite of the sunken place?”

Peele shared that he had just talked with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, who was nominated for lead actor, and had failed to “disguise the sound of an ugly cry.”

“Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you,” Peele added.

Peele’s wife, comedian Chelsea Peretti, celebrated alongside her husband online revealing that this morning was actually a double win for the new parents tweeting, “and our baby slept thru the nite w no milk!”

Kumail Nanjiani, who was nominated with his co-writer (and wife) Emily V. Gordon for best screenplay tweeted at Gordon, “Hey Academy Award nominee @emilyvgordon, how’s it going?” Judd Apatow, who produced the film, also chimed in with his congratulations.

Other nominees that took to Twitter included Michael H. Weber (adapted screenplay for “The Disaster Artist), Kobe Bryant (animated short, “Dear Basketball”) and Edgar Wright (director of “Baby Driver,” which was nominated for three editing and sound awards). Sean Baker and Brooklynn Prince of “The Florida Project” typed their support to co-star Willem Dafoe, who landed a best supporting actor nom. Hugh Jackman posted a celebratory message to “Logan” director James Mangold, who was nominated for best adapted screenplay for the film. Additionally, Beanie Feldstein of “Lady Bird” shared a sweet image on Instagram to celebrate Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig’s nominations

SWEET LIKE CANDY TO MY SOUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by beanie feldstein (@beaniefeldstein) on

Those not involved with this year’s nominated films jumped into the Twitter celebration as well, including Mindy Kaling, who congratulated “Lady Bird” writer and director Greta Gerwig on her noms, along with “Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison, who she went to high school with. Elizabeth Banks also tweeted congrats to Gerwig, Morrison, Peele and Woody Harrelson. And Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” posted praises for the nominees as well.

While this year included a more diverse list of nominees than in recent years, Amber Tamblyn argued there was still “a long way to go, Hollywood.” #TIMESUP.

