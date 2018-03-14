Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key Join Animated Movie ‘Wendell and Wild’

Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele is re-teaming with comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key for Netflix’s stop-motion feature “Wendell and Wild,” directed by Henry Selick.

Key and Peele will voice the titular scheming demon brothers forced to face-off against their arch-enemy in order to earn their way out of hell. Selick is writing the script with Peele, who won the original screenplay Oscar for “Get Out,” and Clay McLeod Chapman, from an original story by Selick.

Peele is also producing through his Monkeypaw company along with Selick and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for the Gotham Group. Sarah Serata will co-produce. Executive producers are Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, Peter Principato and Joel Zadak for Principato-Young, Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group.

Argentinian artist Pablo Lobato will be designing all the characters for “Wendell and Wild.”

Key and Peele created the American sketch comedy series “Key & Peele,” which ran for five seasons on Comedy Central with a total of 53 episodes. “Key & Peele won a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.”

Peele is a producer on “Black Klansman” and is producing and directing an untitled thriller through Monkeypaw for Universal that will be released in 2019.

Selick’s directing credits on stop-motion movies include “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “James and the Giant Peach,” and “Coraline.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.