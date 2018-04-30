Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘The Killer’ Remake With John Woo Directing

Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star.

The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages the eyes of a singer (portrayed by Sally Yeh). The two fall in love, and he decides to perform one last hit in order to pay for a corneal transplant to prevent her from going blind.

Nyong’o will portray the assassin in what the studio is calling a reimagination of the original movie. She recently starred in “Black Panther” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and won an Oscar for best supporting actress for “12 Years a Slave.”

Entertainment One’s Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson will produce alongside Woo. Luc Etienne will executive produce. Vice president of production Sara Scott will oversee production for Universal.

Eran Creevy wrote the script based on a draft by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. Brian Helgeland has been hired for additional writing.

Woo is represented by ICM Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Nyong’o is represented by CAA, Innovative Artists, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. The news was first reported Deadline Hollywood.