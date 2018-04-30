You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘The Killer’ Remake With John Woo Directing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Woo Lupita Nyong'o
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star.

The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages the eyes of a singer (portrayed by Sally Yeh). The two fall in love, and he decides to perform one last hit in order to pay for a corneal transplant to prevent her from going blind.

Nyong’o will portray the assassin in what the studio is calling a reimagination of the original movie. She recently starred in “Black Panther” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and won an Oscar for best supporting actress for “12 Years a Slave.”

Entertainment One’s Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson will produce alongside Woo. Luc Etienne will executive produce. Vice president of production Sara Scott will oversee production for Universal.

Eran Creevy wrote the script based on a draft by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. Brian Helgeland has been hired for additional writing.

Woo is represented by ICM Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Nyong’o is represented by CAA, Innovative Artists, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. The news was first reported Deadline Hollywood.

More Film

  • John Woo Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong'o to Star in 'The Killer' Remake With John Woo Directing

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • Bolivar Book

    Fox Developing Children's Dinosaur Story 'Bolivar' as Movie

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • Backup Media Picks Up Mads Mikkelsen

    Backup Media Picks Up Mads Mikkelsen Starrer 'Arctic' Ahead of Cannes Unspooling

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • Orange Studio Acquires Cannes-Bound Rafiki, To

    Orange Studio Acquires Cannes-Bound 'Rafiki,''To the Ends of the World' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • Black Panther

    Average U.S. Movie Ticket Price Jumps to $9.16 in First Quarter

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • Lily Collins Tolkien

    Jack O’Connell, Lily Collins to Star in Hope Dickson Leach’s ‘The Cradle’

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Officially Lands Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time

    Universal Pictures is developing a remake of Chinese action film “The Killer,” with John Woo returning to direct and Lupita Nyong’o attached to star. The original 1989 movie, starring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh, was widely acclaimed and led to Woo being hired by Hollywood studios. Chow played an assassin who accidentally damages […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad