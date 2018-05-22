‘John Wick’s’ Chad Stahelski to Direct Sci-Fi Movie ‘Analog’ for Lionsgate

Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.”

The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production company.

Ryan J. Condal, co-creator of the USA Network sci-fi series “Colony,” has been tapped to adapt the story of “Analog,” set in 2024 when the internet is used only for porn after the world is “mass-doxxed” — an event that has removed secrecy from the internet and given rise to armed couriers or “Paper Jockeys,” who will transport sensitive information around the globe or die trying as they fight off fascists, criminals, and spies.

Lionsgate has not yet set any castings or a release date for “Analog.” The deal was announced a day after Lionsgate said Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas had joined the cast of “John Wick: Chapter 3.” Stahelski is returning to direct with a May 17, 2019, release date.

Stahelski and Leitch broke into the business as stuntmen and co-directed 2014’s “John Wick.” Stahelski was the sole director on “John Wick: Chapter 2.” Duggan has been an author of Marvel Comics’ “Deadpool” titles.

Stahelski is repped by WME and Gang Tyre. Duggan is repped by Grandview and Katz Goldman. Condal is repped by WME and Grandview.