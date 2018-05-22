‘John Wick’s’ Chad Stahelski to Direct Sci-Fi Movie ‘Analog’ for Lionsgate

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chad Stahelski Analog
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.”

The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production company.

Ryan J. Condal, co-creator of the USA Network sci-fi series “Colony,” has been tapped to adapt the story of “Analog,” set in 2024 when the internet is used only for porn after the world is “mass-doxxed” — an event that has removed secrecy from the internet and given rise to armed couriers or “Paper Jockeys,” who will transport sensitive information around the globe or die trying as they fight off fascists, criminals, and spies.

Lionsgate has not yet set any castings or a release date for “Analog.” The deal was announced a day after Lionsgate said Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas had joined the cast of “John Wick: Chapter 3.” Stahelski is returning to direct with a May 17, 2019, release date.

Stahelski and Leitch broke into the business as stuntmen and co-directed 2014’s “John Wick.” Stahelski was the sole director on “John Wick: Chapter 2.” Duggan has been an author of Marvel Comics’ “Deadpool” titles.

Stahelski is repped by WME and Gang Tyre. Duggan is repped by Grandview and Katz Goldman. Condal is repped by WME and Grandview.

Popular on Variety

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Chad Stahelski Analog

    'John Wick's' Chad Stahelski to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Analog' for Lionsgate

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Slides Again on Cash Shortage Fears

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • solo a star wars story

    Box Office Preview: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to Blast Off to Huge Holiday Weekend

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • BAFTA 2018 Student Film Awards Finalists

    BAFTA Announces Finalists for 2018 Student Film Awards

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • WME-GLAAD Panel Focuses On LGBTQ Inclusion

    WME-GLAAD Panel Focuses on LGBTQ Inclusion in Film, Endeavor Pledges to Boost Representation

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Tops $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

  • Michael Bay Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay Team for Netflix's 'Six Underground'

    Lionsgate has tapped “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski to helm the movie version of the dystopian sci-fi comic “Analog.” The studio said Tuesday that it had won the movie rights to the Image Comic title, written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by David O’Sullivan. Stahelski will also produce with David Leitch through their 87eleven production […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad