Film News Roundup: John Travolta, Fred Durst Start Shooting on Stalker Thriller ‘Moose’

In today’s film news roundup, the John Travolta-Fred Durst movie “Moose” starts shooting, Passage Pictures buys an Israeli library, and Confluential Films has come on to SXSW movie “Jinn.”

PRODUCTION STARTS

Principal photography is now underway in Alabama on the thriller “Moose,” starring John Travolta with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst directing for Ambi Media Group.

Based on events from Durst’s own life, “Moose” was written by Durst with Dave Bekerman. Travolta is playing the title character, a rabid movie fan obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, portrayed by Devon Sawa. As Moose’s obsession grows stronger, his fixation turns from stalking to ambition of destroying the star’s life — a story inspired by a real-life fan who stalked Durst many years ago.

Producers are Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Ambi along with Oscar Generale and Daniel Grodnik of Wonderfilm Media. Ambi Pictures and Media Finance Capital are fully financing the film. Executive producers on behalf of Media Finance Capital are David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman. Richard Salvatore, Kirk Shaw, Bret Saxon, and Jeff Bowler also serve as executive producers.

“Moose” marks the second collaboration between Ambi and Travolta in the last year. Travolta starred with Shania Twain in Ambi’s father/son stock car racing film “Trading Paint,” which is currently in post-production. Durst previously directed the feature films “The Education of Charlie Banks” and “The Longshots.”

RIGHTS DEAL

Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures has bought film and television rights to more than 300 books from Israeli eBookPro, Variety has learned exclusively.

Passage has already been in development on a project based on the bestseller “Tracks,” written by Israeli author Niv Kaplan.

“I recently returned from Israeli where I was amazed by the rich library/catalog of excellent content and various best sellers that eBookPro has,” Singer noted. “It seemed only natural to team up and bring some of these great books into the TV and Film space.”

Singer is a producer on “Marjorie Prime.”

PROJECT ATTACHMENT

Confluential Films has signed on to executive produce “Jinn,” writer/director Nijla Mu’min’s feature film debut, Variety has learned exclusively.

The coming of age drama is premiering in competition at the SXSW Film Festival. Zoe Renee and Simone Missick star in a story of a 17-year old carefree black girl, whose world is turned upside down when her mother abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person.

Confluential, founded by filmmaker Tommy Oliver, is has also hired Billy Mulligan as head of film, Chris Bythewood as director of development and Kristen V. Carter as director of unscripted development. The company is in the second season original docuseries for OWN, “Black Love,” which highlights love stories from the black community.