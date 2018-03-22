‘John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection’ Documentary Sold to Oscilloscope

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Julien Faraut’s “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” documentary about the tennis star.

The movie, which had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, will be released theatrically in August at Film Forum in New York City, with national expansion to follow.

Written and directed by Faraut and narrated by Mathieu Amalric, “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” is set at the final of the 1984 French Open between McEnroe and Ivan Lendl at a time when he was the world’s top-ranked player.

In her review for Variety, Jessica Kiang called the film “elegant, witty, and thoughtful” and said, “And so what on paper might be a standard sporting bio-doc, largely relevant only to tennis aficionados or fans of John McEnroe at the height of his powers, instead becomes a lovely meditation on time and movement, dedication and obsession, image and perception.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said, “Ostensibly a doc about John McEnroe, ‘John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection’ is actually so much more than that. Faraut wipes the floor with traditional bio-docs, creating a balls-to-the-wall piece of auteur cinema that somehow integrates music by Sonic Youth, clips from ‘Raging Bull’ and primitive computer animation in a way that actually makes sense.”

The film was produced by William Jehannin and Raphaelle Delauche. The deal was negotiated by Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers. Film Constellation reps international rights.