John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy to Star in Mindy Kaling’s Comedy ‘Late Night’

John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, and Paul Walter Hauser have joined the cast of Mindy Kaling’s comedy “Late Night,” directed by Nisha Ganatra.

The film stars Kaling and Emma Thompson. 30West and FilmNation Entertainment are financing the upcoming comedy. Kaling wrote the script and is also producing with Howard Klein, alongside Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment, who are handling international sales. 30West and CAA are handling U.S. rights.

“Late Night” centers on a late-night talk show host (Thompson) who is at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer (Kaling), who revitalizes her show and her life. Principal photography is set to commence this week.

Lithgow most recently starred in FilmNation’s “Beatriz at Dinner” alongside Salma Hayek and Connie Britton, as well as “Miss Sloane” with Jessica Chastain. He won the Emmy Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in “The Crown.”

Dancy is best known for his role as FBI Special Agent Will Graham in NBC’S “Hannibal” with Mads Mikkelsen. He also starred in Sean Durkin’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene” alongside Elizabeth Olsen for Fox Searchlight.

Scott just wrapped production on Ruben Fleischer’s “Venom” in which he stars alongside Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams for Columbia Pictures. He’ll soon begin production on the seventh and final season of “Veep.”

Hauser co-starred in “I, Tonya” with Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, and Allison Janney. He will next be seen in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” for Focus Features and Blumhouse.

