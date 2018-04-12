John Krasinski Reteams With ‘A Quiet Place’ Producers for ‘Life on Mars’

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations acquired the rights to the spec “Life on Mars” with John Krasinski on board to direct and Platinum Dunes on board to produce.

Krasinski and Platinum Dunes recently worked together on the smash hit “A Quiet Place” and the two have been looking to find another project on which to collaborate following the film’s success.

“The Office” star is not expected to star in “Life on Mars.” Krasinski stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt in “A Quiet Place,” about a family forced to live in silence to hide from creatures that hunt by sound. “A Quiet Place” was his studio directing debut after two independent films and a handful of episodes of “The Office.” Last weekend, “A Quiet Place” blew past expectations with a $50 million opening.

Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form will produce through Platinum Dunes.

The project is based on a short story by graphic novelist Cecil Castellucci, “We Have Always Lived on Mars,” that centers on a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. One day, the woman finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.

Krasinski and Platinum Dunes are repped by WME.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.