John Fogerty Blasts New Taraji P. Henson Film For Piggybacking On His Song’s Popularity

Taraji P. Henson’s new film “Proud Mary,” opening Friday, has already found vocal opposition in the form of John Fogerty.

The new film stars Henson as a a hit woman for an organized crime family. Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder Fogerty, who wrote the 1969 hit song “Proud Mary,” has spoken out against the film that he claims used the title and one of the lines of his song without his consent.

“I wrote the song ‘Proud Mary’ fifty years ago, and I was very excited to have written such a good song. In fact, it was my very first good song,” Fogerty wrote in a Facebook post. “My songs are special to me. Precious. So it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music and the good will it has earned with the public for their own financial gain. Over the years, I have often found myself directly opposed to these uses.”

One of the promotional posters for the film uses the lines “working for the man every night and day” and “killing for the man every night and day,” further fueling the musican’s ire.

“No one ever asked me about using my song this way, or even about the meaning of Proud Mary. The movie poster has my lyrics changed to read…. ‘killing for the Man every night and day,'” he continued. “I wrote the song about a mythical riverboat, cruising on a mythical river, in a mythical time… It was obviously a metaphor about leaving painful, stressful things behind for a more tranquil and meaningful life. Far from a story about killing people for money.”

A representative for Fogerty has said that the musician cannot pursue damages against the filmmakers for using his song title and thus will not take legal action. Fogerty has been involved in numerous lawsuits and royalty disputes over the course of his career, and wrote the songs “Zanz Kant Danz” and “Mr. Greed” in reference to his legal complaints against Fantasy Records boss Saul Zaentz.