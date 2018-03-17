Film News Roundup: John Cho’s Thriller ‘Searching’ Set for Crowded August Weekend

In today’s film news roundup. John Cho’s “Searching” becomes the sixth film to open on Aug. 3, Sam Claflin’s crime thriller “The Corrupted” has started shooting and a historical sexual harrassment movie is in the works.

RELEASE DATE

Screen Gems has set its John Cho thriller “Searching” for an Aug. 3 release, becoming the sixth release to land on the date.

The film, formerly called “Search,” centers on a desperate father searching for his missing teenage daughter. After a local investigation is unsuccessful, Cho’s character decides to search the one place no one has looked yet.

Aneesh Chaganty directed from a script he co-wrote with Sev Ohanian. Producers are Timur Bekmambetov, Ohanian, Adam Sidman and Natalie Qasabian. Joseph Lee and Michelle La also star.

The Aug. 3 date has already been set as the opening for Fox’s sci-fi thriller “The Darkest Minds,” Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” Lionsgate’s comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” STXfilms’ Mark Wahlberg actioner “Mile 22.”

PRODUCTION STARTS

REP Crime, Eclipse Films and Riverstone Pictures have launched filming on crime thriller “The Corrupted” in various locations around London.

Related 'Grudge' Reimagining Taps John Cho (EXCLUSIVE) Sundance Film Review: 'Search'

The cast includes Noel Clarke, Sam Claflin, Timothy Spall, Hugh Bonneville, David Hayman, Naomi Ackie, and Charlie Murphy. Directed by Ron Scalpello and written by Nick Moorcroft, the project follows an ex-con (played by Claflin) who’s determined to win back the love and trust of his family, having lost everything at the hands of a local crime syndicate, run by Spall’s character.

Producers are Andrew Berg and John Sachs of Eclipse Films, Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Laure Vaysse of REP Crime, presented and financed by Motion Picture Capital. Executive producers are James Spring of Fred Films, Deepak Nayar and Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard of Powder Keg Pictures.

The Exchange is selling worldwide rights and Entertainment Film Distributors will be releasing the film in the UK.

PROJECT LAUNCHED

Adaptive Studios has partnered with EnLight Productions to acquire the exclusive life rights to the Sandra Bundy story to make a film about the first woman to fight against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The company are planning a full-length feature film, “Silence Breaker: The Sandra Bundy Story,” focusing on her court case, Bundy v. Jackson, which determined that sexual harassment in the workplace violated the civil rights act of 1964 and categorized sexual harassment as employment discrimination. The case is described as setting the precedent for all subsequent civil rights and equality cases dealing with sexual misconduct at work.

“Given the spotlight on the #MeToo movement and recent truths about present day sexual harassment in the workplace, it’s important that stories such as Sandra Bundy’s are told and shared with the world,” said Adaptive Studios’ VP of Alternative Programming, Courtney Parker. “This case, which is so relevant given the current atmosphere, influences court decisions and proceedings still happening today.”

Bundy confronted her supervisors about constantly being questioned and berated about her sexual inclinations by her boss and coworkers. Following her initial complaint, Bundy’s job performance was called into question by her supervisors. When no action was taken after her formal complaint, Bundy filed a lawsuit in 1977 against the District of Columbia Department of Corrections for sexual harassment, claiming her civil rights had been violated.

She took the case all the way to the Supreme Court and won a ruling holding that workplace sexual harassment is considered discrimination, and therefore a civil rights violation. “Silence Breaker: The Sandra Bundy Story” will be executive produced by Perrin Chiles, TJ Barrack, Marc Joubert and Courtney Parker of Adaptive Studios, and Adriane Hopper Williams of EnLight Productions. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.