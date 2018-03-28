Academy Dismisses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against John Bailey

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment against its president, John Bailey.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Academy said it had completed its review and determined that no discipline was warranted. The allegations were reviewed by the Membership and Administration Committee.

“The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter,” the Academy said. “The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy.”

The Academy also denied earlier reporting that it had received three complaints, saying that only one was submitted.

The Academy received the allegations on March 13. The case presented the first test of the Academy’s new procedure for addressing alleged violations of its code of conduct. Under the policy, the Membership and Administration Committee reviews allegations and gives the accused an opportunity to respond. Allegations that are deemed “serious” enough are forwarded to the Board of Governors for potential discipline.

Bailey has not addressed the allegations publicly, but did send a memo to staff last week. Bailey said that a single named accuser had alleged that he tried to touch her in a transport van on a movie set, more than a decade ago.

“That did not happen,” he wrote.

The Academy has not disclosed the nature of the allegations.

Bailey is a veteran cinematographer known for such films as “Ordinary People,” “The Big Chill” and “As Good As It Gets.” He was elected president of the organization in August, the first “below the line” president since the 1980s.

Before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last fall, the Academy had not gotten involved in policing the behavior of its members. But after expelling Weinstein, the Academy found itself compelled to promulgate a code of conduct. “There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power, or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency,” the code states. The code also establishes the organization’s opposition to “abuse, harassment or discrimination.”

The full statement:



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that it has concluded its review, based on its Standards of Conduct, into the allegation made against Academy President John Bailey. The Membership and Administration Committee and its sub-committee thoroughly reviewed and considered the claim, John Bailey’s response, and corroborating statements from both parties. The Academy took the claim very seriously and was cognizant of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment.

Contrary to previous reports, there was only one claim under consideration which was received on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Throughout the process, the Academy received advice and counsel from its longstanding General Counsel John Quinn at Quinn Emanuel, as well as from Ivy Kagan Bierman, a partner at Loeb & Loeb who has extensive experience with entertainment industry sexual harassment matters and is currently an advisor to The Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Promoting Equality in the Workplace, chaired by Anita Hill.

The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy.

The Academy respects the confidentiality of both the claimant and John Bailey, and will refrain from discussing the specifics regarding the claim.

The Academy’s goal is to encourage workplace environments that support creativity, equality, and respect.