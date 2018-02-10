You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Musicians and Fans Remember Jóhann Jóhannsson: ‘One of the Greatest Artists of Our Time’

Erin Nyren

Johann Johannsson poses in the press room with the award for best original score for "The Theory of Everything" at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The award-winning musician and film composer has died according to his manager, Tim Husom. Husom says Johannsson died in BerlinObit Johannsson, Beverly Hills, USA - 11 Jan 2015
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Sicario” composer Jóhann Jóhannsson died Friday in Berlin, and his fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation of his work and sadness at his death.

The Icelandic composer blended electronics with conventional orchestra, was twice nominated for an Oscar, and won a Golden Globe for his score for “The Theory of Everything.”

“Awful news about Johann,” wrote composer Max Richter. “His thoughtful and moving work survives him.”

“One of the greatest artists of our time,” wrote musician and fellow Icelander Ólafur Arnalds. “I hope you are in a good place Jóhann.”

Johann Johannsson was one of the most innovative composers working in cinema. Gone well before his time,” wrote Andrew Todd of Birth.Movies.Death.

“There’s a lot of identikit scoring in Hollywood. Jóhann Jóhannsson, even at his most classical, was always pushing forward. A crushing loss,” wrote Variety film critic Guy Lodge.

“Jóhannsson was part of an exciting generation in film music composition that continues to give me great hope that the art form is in good hands,” wrote Variety awards editor Kristopher Tapley.

“I am devastated by the news of Jóhann Jóhannsson,” wrote sound designer and composer Deru. “He was a beacon.”

“Such an incredibly talented man,” wrote director Peyton Reed. “If you don’t know his music, I envy your discovery of it.”

Mark Olsen of the L.A. Times wrote that Jóhannsson’s score for “Mandy” was a highlight of this year’s Sundance and that he “had done so much good work.”

“We lost a massive light and inspiration to the music community,” wrote “Billions” composer Eskmo.

