Eliza Dushku’s Alleged Assailant Subject of Two More Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Joel Kramer, the stunt coordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku when she was 12 years old, is the subject of two further allegations of misconduct.

According to Deadline, stuntwoman Laura Albert said in a statement that Kramer coerced a 16-year-old girl, the friend of Albert’s younger sister and who wanted to remain unnamed, into having sex while Albert was working on 1997’s “Virus” in North Carolina.

According to Albert’s account, Kramer invited the girls to the stunt crew’s hotel for a swim after Albert had brought them to the set to see how a movie was made and go go-karting with the stunt crew. While in the pool, Kramer allegedly exposed himself and said, “you cannot handle this” while swimming towards the girls. At that point, Albert’s younger sister left.

Albert said in an emailed statement to Variety that not all the stunt crew was staying at the hotel. Three of them had rented a house on a beach, which is where they were that evening when Kramer allegedly lured the girls to his hotel after the go-karting night.

Kramer has denied Albert’s recounting, stating that he did not invite either of the girls to the pool or up to his hotel room. According to Kramer, the girl came up to his room on her own, where they only “fooled around,” and he did not find out her age until several days later.

“I was sick to my stomach,” he said. “I made inquiries and found out that it was legal, consensual age.”

Another stunt woman also came forward with a new allegation against Kramer, telling Deadline that while getting a ride with Kramer from one location where the stunt crew had met for drinks to another in the late 1970s or early ’80s, he drove her into a quiet residential area. She says he then forced her to perform oral sex on him, grabbing the back of her head, and afterwards, drove her to the second location where the rest of the group had gone.

Kramer denied that allegation as well, calling it a “fabrication.”

“With all these allegations, it’s making me look like a monster,” he said. “I’m not trying to hide anything. It’s all fabricated, almost too well.”

The new allegations were sparked by Eliza Dushku’s Saturday accusation against Kramer, in which she alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old while she was working on James Cameron’s film “True Lies.” Dushku’s accusations have been supported by several people, including her legal guardian on the set, and her mother. Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred with Dushku in “True Lies” as well as in “Virus,” wrote an op-ed stating that Dushku had told her of the alleged incident several years ago.

