Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joel Edgerton
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.”

The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod.

Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their career-making turns in the 2010 crime drama “Animal Kingdom,” which Michod directed and Edgerton toplined. This also marks the second film the two have co-written together, the first being 2014’s “The Rover.”

Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the movie along with Liz Watts (“Animal Kingdom,” “The Rover”), Edgerton, and Michod.

Based on Shakespeare’s plays “Henry IV” and “Henry V,” Chalamet portrays in the pic a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Production is expected to get underway this June in Europe.

Edgerton has already had a busy start to his year, beginning with the Netflix cop thriller “Bright,” one of the streamer’s most-watched original productions, which was already picked up for a sequel. He also recently starred in the spy actioner “Red Sparrow” opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and the crime drama “Gringo” with Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo. He can be seen next in “Boy Erased,” which he also directed and is expected to be a major player in the 2018 festival circuit.

He is repped by CAA, Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, and Shanahan Management.

More Film

  • Alicia Keys Alvin Ailey

    Alicia Keys to Produce Biopic of Choreographer Alvin Ailey

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • Joel Edgerton

    Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix's King Henry V Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • 'Max Ford' Female Spy Thriller in

    'Max Ford' Female Spy Thriller in Development as Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Tracking for $35 Million Opening Weekend

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • Marvel's Jessica Jones

    Women Still Underrepresented Behind the Scenes on TV, New Report Finds

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • John Gary and Jason Winer

    'Modern Family' Director Jason Winer to Helm John Gary Spec 'Gawker v. Thiel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

  • 'Paul, Apostle of Christ' Review

    Film Review: 'Paul, Apostle of Christ'

    Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.” The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod. Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad