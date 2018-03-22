Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Joel Edgerton will star opposite “Call Me by Your Name’s” Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King.”

The Plan B-produced drama is directed by “War Machine” helmer David Michod.

Edgerton was already on board as a writer on the movie, co-penning the script with Michod. Edgerton and Michod have a long-standing relationship dating back to their career-making turns in the 2010 crime drama “Animal Kingdom,” which Michod directed and Edgerton toplined. This also marks the second film the two have co-written together, the first being 2014’s “The Rover.”

Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the movie along with Liz Watts (“Animal Kingdom,” “The Rover”), Edgerton, and Michod.

Based on Shakespeare’s plays “Henry IV” and “Henry V,” Chalamet portrays in the pic a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Production is expected to get underway this June in Europe.

Edgerton has already had a busy start to his year, beginning with the Netflix cop thriller “Bright,” one of the streamer’s most-watched original productions, which was already picked up for a sequel. He also recently starred in the spy actioner “Red Sparrow” opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and the crime drama “Gringo” with Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo. He can be seen next in “Boy Erased,” which he also directed and is expected to be a major player in the 2018 festival circuit.

