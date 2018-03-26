Joe Wright Directing ‘The Woman in the Window’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Wright will direct “The Woman in the Window,” a big screen adaptation of A.J. Finn’s best-seller, Variety has learned. Tracy Letts, the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of “August, Osage County,” will pen the script, and Scott Rudin (“No Country for Old Men,” “The Social Network”) and Eli Bush (“Lady Bird”) will produce the picture. Fox 2000 is backing the project.

“The Woman in the Window” centers on the reclusive Dr. Anna Fox, who spends her days holed in in her New York City brownstone, fortifying herself with too much wine, binge watching old movies, and spying on her neighbors. In the “Rear Window” vein, Anna eventually witnesses something she shouldn’t while keeping tabs on the Russell family, the seemingly picture perfect clan that lives across the way. The thriller has been a brisk seller since debuting in stores in January.

Wright is in demand following the box office and awards season success of “Darkest Hour.” The Winston Churchill biopic grossed an impressive $144.6 million worldwide, while snagging a best actor Oscar for Gary Oldman and picking up a best picture nomination. Wright has shown a particular affinity for literary projects over the course of his career, adapting the likes of “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement” to acclaim. His other credits include “Hanna,” “Pan,” and “Anna Karenina.”

Wright has also been linked to an adaptation of John Williams’ “Stoner,” so it’s not clear if “The Woman in the Window” will come before that project on his dance card. He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.