Joe Carnahan’s ‘Boss Level’ Bought by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has acquired Joe Carnahan’s action-thriller “Boss Level” for a wide theatrical U.S. release in 2019.

ESMP acquired the movie from The Fyzz Facility and Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Written and directed by Carnahan, “Boss Level” follows a retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran (portrayed by Frank Grillo) trapped in a never-ending loop, resulting in him dying every day. In order to stop his endless suffering, he must figure out who is responsible. Naomi Watts, Ken Jeong, and Mel Gibson also star in the film.

The movie is financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, with Randall Emmett and George Furla. It’s a co-production between Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party, and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly is executive producer.

“‘Boss Level’ is a powerful, action-packed, and highly-anticipated theatrical release,” Allen said. “‘Boss Level’ combines non-stop action with an all-star cast, including Frank Grillo, Ken Jeong, Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson, and Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts. We are thrilled to have director Joe Carnahan at the helm to deliver what we believe will be a blockbuster.”

Emmett said he’s enthusiastic about teaming with ESMP, which recently released “Chappaquiddick.”

“Byron and I have been friends for over a decade, and my business partner, George Furla, has known Byron for over 30 years since their USC film school days,” he said. “We both believe Byron’s passion and taste are second to none. The plan for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures to give ‘Boss Level’ a wide theatrical release gives our film and writer/director Joe Carnahan’s vision exactly what we had hoped for when we put this project together.”

The deal was negotiated by ESMP’s Chris Charalambous and Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility on behalf of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.