Jodie Foster-Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Hotel Artemis’ Gets Distribution

Global Road Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Drew Pearce’s action-thriller “Hotel Artemis,” starring Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown.

The cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista. Financed by the Ink Factory in partnership with 127 Wall, the movie is produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and the Ink Factory’s Simon and Stephen Cornwell. Jeffrey Stott, Pearce, Joe Tsai, and Arthur Wang are executive producing.

Pearce, whose writing credits include “Iron Man 3” and “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” directed from his own script, in which Foster plays a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals in a near-future Los Angeles that’s torn by riots. Global Road, the successor to Open Road Films, did not announce a release date.

China’s Tang Media Partners — which owns IM Global and Open Road — rebranded itself as Global Road Entertainment in October with Rob Friedman, a former top film exec at Lionsgate, Summit, and Paramount, as chairman and CEO. Global Road made a presentation Feb. 15 at the Berlin Film Festival to buyers touting an upcoming $1 billion production spend. Friedman made the announcement about “Hotel Artemis” on Thursday.

“As we continue to build Global Road’s inaugural film slate, we look for thought-provoking projects that will captivate audiences, and have strong potential for expanded content opportunities through film and television,” he said. “We have found that in ‘Hotel Artemis’ and are thrilled to add Drew’s incredible film with its unbelievably talented cast to the company’s growing roster of films. Our entire team is looking forward to working with Drew, Marc, Adam, Simon and Stephen to bring this entertaining movie to the big screen.”

The deal was negotiated by John Zois of Global Road and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Lionsgate International is handling international sales for the film. The news was first reported by Deadline.