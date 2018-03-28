Cannes: Joachim Trier to Preside Over Critics’ Week Jury; Chloe Sevigny to Serve

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (“Louder Than Bombs”) will preside over the jury of Critics’ Week, the Cannes Film Festival’s sidebar dedicated to first and second films.

This year’s jury will be completed by daring American actress-director Chloë Sevigny; Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, who just won a Cesar award for his role in Robin Campillo’s “BPM”; Eva Sangiorg, the Italian programmer of the Vienna International Film Festival; and French journalist Augustin Trapenard.

Critics’ Week, which is headed by Charles Tesson, said Trier was a filmmaker whose world is “sensible, modern, [and] reflects the questioning of his generation.”

A leading light of Scandinavian film, Trier made his feature debut with “Reprise” and went to direct “Oslo, August 31st,” which world-premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard. His third outing, “Louder Than Bombs” (pictured), which starred Jesse Eisenberg, Gabriel Byrne and Isabelle Huppert, competed in Cannes’ official selection. His latest film, “Thelma,” played at Toronto. “Thelma” was the Norwegian Oscar submission for Best Foreign Film in 2017.

Critics’ Week will unveil its lineup on April 16.

