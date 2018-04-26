‘Overlord’ Not ‘Cloverfield’ Movie, Says J.J. Abrams

Contrary to rumors, J.J. Abrams said “Overlord” will not be the fourth film in the “Cloverfield” series. Instead, the horror film about World War II soldiers who find out the Nazis are using supernatural forces and engaging in gruesome experiments, will be Bad Robot’s first R-rated movie.

“It’s bat shit crazy,” said Abrams.

But fans of the popular horror series need not fear. Abrams said that “we’re actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel” and unlike the most recent film which was sold to Netflix, this one will screen in theaters.

The “Overlord” footage lived up to the hype. There’s eerie shots of dead soldiers hanging from trees, genetically modified Nazis, and disembodied and fanged heads.

“Overlord” opens October 26, 2018.

