Jim Parsons to Star in ‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’ Movie

Dave McNary

New Regency and Fox 2000 have acquired the feature film rights to Matthew Lopez’s play “The Legend of Georgia McBride” with Jim Parsons co-starring and producing.

Parsons is producing with Todd Spiewak via their That’s Wonderful Productions banner. Lopez will adapt the screenplay. That’s Wonderful’s Eric Norsoph will executive produce and oversee the project for the company. Fox will distribute the feature film.

Parsons will play the role of Miss Tracy Mills, a veteran drag queen who coaches a broke young man in the art of performing, transforming him from a washed-up Elvis impersonator to a show-stopping drag queen.

Parsons stars in “The Big Bang Theory,” which has been renewed through Season 12 and garnered a spinoff series “Young Sheldon.” He most recently starred opposite Claire Danes in “A Kid Like Jake,” which was acquired by IFC Films following its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” first premiered at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2014, followed by the MCC Theater in New York City and a run at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Lopez is the author of “The Whipping Man” and his latest play “The Inheritance” will premiere at the Young Vic theatre in London in March, under the direction of Stephen Daldry.

Parsons is represented by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Lopez is represented by CAA, Grandview, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

