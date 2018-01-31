You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment Join Ted Bundy Thriller ‘Extremely Wicked’

Dave McNary

Jim Parsons
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Terry Kinney, and Dylan Baker will round out the cast of the Ted Bundy thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Zac Efron is starring as Bundy opposite Lily Collins, who plays his longtime girlfriend. John Malkovich is portraying Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over the murder trial, and Kaya Scodelario is playing Bundy’s ex-wife. Joe Berlinger is directing from a screenplay by Michael Werwie. The script won the Nicholl Fellowship prize and was named to the Black List.

Shortly before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978.

Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier are producing for Voltage Pictures; Michael Costigan is producing for Cota Entertainment; and Michael Simkin is producing for Efron’s Ninjas Runnin’ Wild Productions. Voltage is fully financing, with Jonathan Deckter and Ninjas Runnin’ Wild’s Jason Barrett serving as executive producers.

Parsons will play Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of the 1979 Miami trial. Osment will portray Collins’ character’s other love interest. Baker is David Yokum, the tough-nosed Utah prosecutor. Kinney will play Detective Mike Fisher who sought to prove Bundy’s crimes.

Parsons is repped by CAA, Marsha McManus, and Cheryl Snow. Osment is represented by APA and Mgmt. Entertainment. Baker is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment. Kinney is repped by ICM Partners.

