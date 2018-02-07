Jill Santopolo’s Romantic Novel ‘The Light We Lost’ in Development as a Movie

Jill Santopolo will adapt her bestselling debut novel “The Light We Lost” for producers Richard B. Lewis and Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak at Southpaw Entertainment.

“Through her extraordinarily unique voice, Jill has brought to life a heart-wrenching and epic love story for the ages,” Jerou-Tabak said. “Her debut novel took us on an intense emotional rollercoaster ride with twists and turns that literally brought us to tears. We are thrilled to be working alongside her to bring this exceptional story to life on the big screen.”

The story follows a young couple who meet at Columbia University on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Their relationship to one another – and to the world – is forged in the crucible of that day. They both decide that they want their lives to mean something quickly they become a binary star orbiting around one other.

Lewis is the producer of 16 motion pictures and over 300 hours of television, including “August Rush,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” and “Backdraft. ” He is represented by CAA.

The world premiere of “August Rush: The Musical” was announced this week, with two-time Tony Award-winning director John Doyle helming the stage production at the Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. and the Paramount Theatre in Chicago this coming season.

Lewis and Southpaw recently produced STX’s intergalactic love story “The Space Between Us,” starring Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, and Britt Robertson, as well as the Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek romantic comedy “Some Kind of Beautiful.”