Jessica Chastain Spy Thriller ‘355’ Sells to Universal

Brent Lang

Jessica Chastain
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Universal has picked up U.S. rights to “355,” a buzzy spy thriller with Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong’o, out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival market, Variety has confirmed.

Simon Kinberg will direct the project, which was seen as one of the most commercial titles for sale in the South of France. The bidding was said to be competitive. Producers of the film had the actresses appear for a photo-shoot at Hotel Barrière le Majestic Cannes and a closed-to-press pitch to buyers (a correspondent for Vanity Fair got the heave-ho after managing to get a seat inside).

CAA Media Finance, which also represents the Chinese distribution rights, brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

More to come…

