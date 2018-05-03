Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson to Star in Drama ‘The Sunlit Night’

Jenny Slate will star in and produce “The Sunlit Night” with Tony Award winner Alex Sharp.

German director David Wnendt will helm the Norway-set drama, which also stars Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, and Jessica Hecht.

The movie is adapted from Rebecca Dinerstein’s debut novel, published by Bloomsbury in 2015. Mister Smith will launch sales at the Cannes Film Market.

The pic is a co-production between Deetailfilm in Germany and Ape&Bjørn in Norway, where filming will take place this summer. Producing alongside Slate are Fabian Gasmia and Ruben Thorkildsen, with Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub on the U.S. side.

Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, “The Sunlit Night” follows American painter Frances (played by Slate) and émigré Yasha (Sharp) — an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they let go of the past and discover the future, and family, they didn’t know they had.

Slate starred in “Obvious Child” and will be seen in the upcoming “Hotel Artemis” and “Venom.”

Slate is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Independent Public Relations. Galifianakis is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman. Anderson is represented by Independent Talent Group, WME, and Public Eye Communications. Sharp is represented by CAA and 42West. Hecht is represented by Innovative Artists. Wnendt is represented by ICM Partners and United Agents.

POPULAR VIDEO ON VARIETY