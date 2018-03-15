You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Own #MeToo Story: ‘I Was Terrified’

Jennifer Lopez MeToo
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her own #MeToo moment.

When asked if she has ever been sexually harassed in Hollywood, Lopez admitted that she hasn’t had the same experiences as some women who have shared their stories. “But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have,” she said. “But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez said the inappropriate interaction occurred on the set of one of her first movies. “When I did speak up, I was terrified,” she went on. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!'” Although she was just starting out in the movie industry, Lopez said she knew the behavior “wasn’t right.”

“But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it,'” she said.

Lopez has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. When she recently gave a speech in Puerto Rico on the same day as the Golden Globes, she wore all black to show solidarity with the Time’s Up movement and spoke about the desire to be treated equally.

Lopez currently stars on NBC’s police drama “Shades of Blue” and will return for the second season of her competition series “World of Dance.”

