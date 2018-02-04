You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Tig Notaro at ‘Unrigged Live!’ (Watch)

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lawrence
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser.

In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.”

“American taxpayers do not deserve to pay into a system that is rigged against them,” she continued. “F–k that!”

Put on by several political action groups like Represent.Us — of which Lawrence is a member of the board and creative council — End Citizens United, Demand Progress, and more, the Unrig the System Summit features three days of speakers who cover topics relating to ending corruption of the United States political process in New Orleans, La.

Saturday night’s “Unrigged Live!” is an inspiring evening of live music, stand-up comedy, and short speeches in a 1,800-seat historic New Orleans theater. The show is produced by Broadway’s Triptyk Studios, the production company that was on the producing teams of shows including “An American in Paris,” “Oh, Hello” and “Amelie.”

Speakers include Represent.Us director Josh Silver; Professor Richard Painter; comedians Tig Notaro, Nikki Glaser, and Adam Yenser; Our Revolution president Nina Turner; astronaut Ron Garan; activist Desmond Meade and more, with live music from honeyhoney, and New Orleans’ legendary Preservation All-Stars.

Saturday also included panels like “At Our Whit(ford)’s End With Gerrymandering?,” “Funding Reform: Trends and Challenges in 2018,” and “Unrigging Local Politics: What to Do and How to Do It.”

Watch the livestream of “Unrigged Live” below.

 

More Music

  • Jennifer Lawrence

    How to Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Tig Notaro at 'Unrigged Live!' (Watch)

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBC to Use Keala Settle's 'This Is Me' to Spark Attention for Winter Olympics

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • The Spice Girls Confirm They are

    The Spice Girls Confirm They’re Exploring ‘New Opportunities’ Together

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • Lady Gaga Super Bowl

    Lady Gaga Cancels Europe Dates Because of 'Severe Pain'

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • Super Bowl LII

    NBC Says Ads for Super Bowl LII Have Sold Out

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • Father John Misty

    Father John Misty Belatedly Accepts Grammy With Hilarious Speech: 'F--- Society'

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

  • Dennis Edwards attends the 26th Annual

    Dennis Edwards, Temptations Vocalist, Dies at 74

    Jennifer Lawrence is emceeing the marquee event of the Unrig the System Summit, “Unrigged Live!,” a variety show which will also feature comedy performances by Tig Notaro and Nikki Glaser. In her opening remarks, Lawrence told the audience, “We do not have to pick sides. It’s time to come together.” “American taxpayers do not deserve […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad