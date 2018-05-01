Film News Roundup: Jennifer Hudson Sings Title Anthem for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Documentary

In today’s film news, Jennifer Hudson will sing the anthem for the upcoming documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Blue Fox Entertainment launches a new division, and Freestyle buys “Seven Hundred Miles.”

FILM MUSIC

Jennifer Hudson will sing “I’ll Fight,” the anthem for “RBG,” the upcoming documentary about the life and legal legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The original song is written and arranged by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. The song will be released by Epic Records on May 4 to coincide with the domestic release of the film.

“RBG” is told through the voices of Ginsburg’s friends, former clients, and colleagues, and includes interviews with historic figures and her family, including Gloria Steinem, Eugene Scalia, NPR’s Nina Totenberg, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Lilly Ledbetter, and others. In recent years, Justice Ginsburg, now approaching her 25th year of service on the U.S. Supreme Court in the summer of 2018, has also become an intergenerational pop culture icon.

“Last year, I wrote ‘Stand Up For Something’ for ‘Marshall,’ the film about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall,” Warren said. “Now, I have written a song, ‘I’ll Fight,’ for another legendary Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It has been an honor to write a song about such a badass, inspiring, and iconic woman. And, it’s a dream-come-true to have my friend, Jennifer Hudson, one of the greatest voices on the planet, sing this song.”

“RBG” is directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. “RBG” is executive produced by Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films; the film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media for worldwide distribution, including theatrical, home video, SVOD, and international television. CNN Films has U.S. broadcast rights to the film.

Hudson has won two Grammys and an Academy Award for best supporting actress for “Dreamgirls.”

NEW LABEL

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching Red Hound Films as a full-service international and domestic digital and video-on-demand (VOD) distribution company specializing in innovative and provocative independent films.

Blue Fox Entertainment Partners James Huntsman, Andreas Olavarria, and Todd Slater will oversee day-to-day operations of the new vertical, with the full support of Blue Fox’s marketing and publicity departments. The company plans to release over 20 features a year through the new label.

“As we continue to build upon our relationships with agencies, independent producers and top-tier film festivals, it became clear that we needed to increase our service offerings to meet the needs of the market,” said Blue Fox Entertainment’s partners in a joint statement.

Red Hound Films’ slate includes South African action-thriller “Hunting Emma,” starring Leandie du Randt as a pacifist on the run for her life; the apocalyptic sci-fi drama “The Outer Wild,” from director Philip Chidel that follows a runaway girl and a rogue bounty hunter in search of a fabled sanctuary after an unnatural event leaves mankind nearly extinct; silent narrative feature film “Electric Heart,” from director Benjamin Mattingly; and supernatural thriller “Out of the Shadows,” from Australian director Dee McLachlan.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired U.S. rights for the digital debut of the coming-of-age comedy/drama “Seven Hundred Miles.”

The film will be available to rent and own on digital HD across North American cable, internet, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on May 22.

“Seven Hundred Miles” is a road-trip film about a depressed writer back from his first year of college who reunites with his three childhood friends: a drunk, a sex addict, and a manic-depressive. In an attempt to abandon their empty lives, they embark on a mission to fulfill their childhood dream of seeing Cadillac Ranch.

Written by Kwaku El, Cameron Bishop, and Jazz Cooley and co-directed by Bishop and Carlos Enrique Tejera, “Seven Hundred Miles” was produced by Mark Gonzales, Tyler Hardin, El, Bishop, Tejera, and Stuart Lawyer. Executive producers are Ricardo Cisneros, Bishop, Tony LiRocchi, Rafael Avila, Cooley, and Bob Dumas.

“Seven Hundred Miles” stars El, Bishop, Cason Day, Tejera, Rebekah Stanley, Andrea Flowers, Odessa Feaster, Jordan Ogletree, Joshua Decker, and Alec Quintero.